DBKU wants to enhance Eco-Depot operations, studies ongoing

KUCHING (Sept 19): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is still studying how to fully utilise the Eco-Depot, a waste collection facility in Demak Laut to optimise operations and maximise its potential.

Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan said currently the progress of the Eco-Depot utilisation rate is still not at a level it wants to achieve.

“This is not just about Eco-Depot only, but also the modus operandi on how rubbish is sent there, pruning, cleaning and the overall operation of the facility,” he said when met at the World Clean Up Day gotong-royong programme held at the Square Tower, Kuching Waterfront today.

He said as the facility is set-up as one of the ways to address illegal dumping.

“But this still depends on the public, what is important to me is how to instill self discipline when it comes to cleanliness. If it is already our habit or have been our culture to keep our city and our surrounding clean, without the Eco-Depot, the city would still be clean,” he said.

Meanwhile, DBKU director Dr Morshidi Ahmad explained that the Eco-Depot is an eco friendly concept where bulky waste such as furniture and electrical appliances can be sent there and recycled.

“We provide this facility so that people will not dump their waste haphazardly, and the waste can then be recycled. Like some parts of the fridge and television, it can be someone else’s trash but it can also be another person’s cash,” he said.

Those who wish to use the facility can simply request permission from the commission to dispose their waste there.

Meanwhile, he said the clean-up event is organised with the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Damai to maintain cleanliness in the city. Also participating were Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, hoteliers and traders in the area.

Some 150 people took part in the clean-up which was separated into three zones, from the Darul Hana Bridge to the Godown Amphitheater, the Godown Amphitheater to the Chinese Museum and the area behind Grand Margherita Hotel.

Also present was JCI Damai president Victor Tan.