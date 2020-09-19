Eight roadblocks in Tawau

TAWAU: Police issued a notice informing motorists that roadblocks will be implemented in view of the sporadic Covid-19 situation which has caused worries among the community.

District police chief, ACP Peter AK Umbuas, said the district’s Disaster Control Centre through the Tawau Police Headquarters (IPD) has set up roadblock as an initiative to contain the disease.

He said there were eight roadblocks including at Kilometre 50, Tawau-Semporna Road, Mile 8 Apas Road, Mile 2 Apas Road, Chong Thien Vun Road, Kuhara Road, Merotai Road and at Kalabakan check-point yesterday.

“Tawau IPD is aided by various agencies such as the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Volunteer Corps (RELA), General Operation Force (GOF), and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) consisting a total of 341 personnel,” he said.

Peter urged the community to comply with the Ministry of Health (MoH) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said cooperation from members of the public is needed and advised motorists to comply the traffic rules when they drive through every roadblock.