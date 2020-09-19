Football devt programme launched in Miri

MIRI: Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) have launched a programme to further develop the sport here yesterday.

“The Football Development Programme is carried out jointly by the ministry with Football Association of Sarawak and the Sarawak Sports Corporation,” Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said during the launching.

He added that his ministry is setting up five Development Centres (PP) and one Excellent Centre (PC) in the division.

The five Development Centres are PP Baram (SMK Telang Usan, SMK Tinjar, SMK Long Lama), PP Subis (SMK Subis, SMK Bekenu, SMK Luar Bandar Miri), PP Lambir (SMK Riam, SMK Taman Tunku), PP Permy (SMK Merbau, SMK Pujut) and PP Bandar (SMK St Columba, SMK St Joseph, SMK Chung Hua).

“We thanked the Miri Division Football Association and the Education Department for taking up the challenge in pioneering the project and the government, through the SSC, will assist by providing facilities and allowance for coaches at the centres,” Abdul Karim said.

He added that the programme would be extended to all interested schools throughout Sarawak.

“Schools are the best avenue to scout for talents from a very young age so that there is continuity in developing their talents to produce a pool of elite athletes for Sarawak in the future,” he said.

Thirty players from the PPs will be selected to enter PC for extensive training.

“We expect to see the results of the programme in three years time,” Abdul Karim added.

Assistant Minister For Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, Acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and FAS deputy president Mohamad Saif Jubaidi, who is also chairman of FAS Development programme committee, were also present at the launching.