Groundbreaking for first state-owned international school

KUCHING: Sarawak’s first state-owned international secondary school known as Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School is expected to be operational by 2023.

Located at 12th Mile, Jalan Kuching-Serian, it will be the first of five state-owned international secondary schools in Sarawak.

The other schools will be located in Sibu, Miri, Bintulu and a yet-to-be finalised second site in Kuching.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to officiate the ground breaking ceremony for the first Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School on Tuesday (Sept 22).

Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong in a statement yesterday said these schools will identify students with high potential to provide them the opportunity to realise their full potential with access to international standard education.

“The schools will use the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), Cambridge syllabus with the first intake of 100 students for Form One.

“The schools will also have hostels, science and tinkering labs, sports and other supporting facilities,” he added.