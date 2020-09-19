Idris: What success has PH achieved in fulfilling S’wak’s rights?

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) information chief Datuk Idris Buang wants Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii to explain what success had the pevious Pakatan Harapan (PH) government achieved in fulfilling the restoration of Sarawak rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said PH had infact failed to deliver anything and they have failed miserably.

He said this was simply because they were busy making political sugary rethorics rather than being serious in looking and answering the state’s demands and litany of grievances on MA63 which the state government had duly submitted to them.

“The keywords for all these efforts to come to fruition is ‘mutual respect and sincerity’.

“These are now being shown by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his team and the federal government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin,” he said in a statement in reaction to Dr Yii’s statement on the formation of the MA63 Special Council.

Dr Yii reportedly labelled in The Borneo Post that the PN government’s move to form a Special Council on the MA63 a delay tactic in the move towards the devolution of autonomous powers to Sarawak and Sabah.

He claimed this is because there was already a Special Cabinet Committee for MA63 formed under the PH government, which consisted of both chief ministers of Sarawak and Sabah as well as leaders from both states, legal experts, academicians, and activists.

Idris said Dr Yii’s accusation was simply ‘sour grape’ attitude of PH and Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“We, ourselves, are now living witnesses to the making of a remarkable event in the history of our state when yesterday (on Thursday) our chief minister received on behalf of the people of Sarawak a hefty payment of almost RM3 billion from Petronas for its state sales tax (SST) 2019.

“Such a momentous event cannot just be ignored by the PH leaders,” he said.

Idris urged Dr Yii to acknowledge this good news and bring his PH lots to join other Sarawakians to rejoice this feat.