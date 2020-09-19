Inaugural consumerism carnival in Kapit comes to a close on Friday night

SIBU (Sept 19): The Consumerism Carnival, Buy Malaysia Products Campaign and Malaysia Day Celebration 2020 for Kapit district level came to a close on Friday night.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi officiated at the closing.

The three-day carnival packed with myriad of consumerism activities, which included talks on consumerism as well as talks from Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) and Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC).

Additionally, there was also a colouring contest, cooking competition and consumer hunt.

A total of 20 stalls for local entrepreneurs were also set up, which received overwhelming response from Kapit residents.

The inaugural carnival held in Kapit district was a collaboration between Kapit District Office and Sarawak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Office.