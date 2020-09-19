Labuk seat independent candidate Abdul Rahman Kongkawang’s house razed by fire

BELURAN (Sept 19): The house of Labuk state seat independent candidate in the state election, Abdul Rahman Kongkawang, was razed by fire here today at about 2.30pm.

The incident was posted on social media Facebook by a user Abdullah G Wahab, as well as Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Labuk official Facebook account, that had photos of Abdul’s house in Kampung Muanad 3 here burning and people comforting him.

Beluran Fire and Rescue Station Chief Rastam Keladi later confirmed the incident and said that the station had received a call on the incident at 2.35pm.

Rastam said it involved a house and a vehicle that have burnt down, and the fire was controlled one hour after the operation started. No casualty was reported from the incident.

“The operation involved 17 firemen, one fire engine and one Fire Rescue Tender (FRT). There was no fire hydrant at the location so we had to get water from a pond behind the house,” he said.

Abdul is the incumbent assemblyman of the Labuk seat. He won in the last General Election in 2018 under the ticket of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) which at the time was a coalition party of Barisan Nasional (BN).

After he won the seat, he quit PBS and joined Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan). Abdul was then labeled as one of the political ‘frogs’ after he appeared in former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s press conference on July 29.

Abdul is facing four other candidates in defending his seat including Dennis Rantau (Warisan Plus), Samad Jambri (Perikatan Nasional), Sh. Suhaimi Sh. Miasin (USNO) and Fidelis K. Michael (Parti Cinta Sabah).