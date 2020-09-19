Lorry parking depot proposed next to Miri Central

MIRI: An area along Jalan Miri Bypass, next to Miri Central, has been suggested as a location for a lorry parking depot to overcome the problem of unavailability of proper parking for commercial lorries, trucks, and trailers.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin said there have been many complaints in the past that many lorries were parked haphazardly on main roads and commercial sites, causing traffic hazards.

“There were also complaints that in some cases, lorries were seen parked overnight in housing and commercial areas as well as along roadsides, endangering the lives of motorists,” Lee said when chairing a meeting between the Miri Lorry Owners Association and local authorities yesterday.

To overcome the problem, Lee said his ministry proposed the Miri City Council (MCC) solve the lorry parking problem once and for all and follow up on the matter with the Land and Survey Department.

“The proposed site for lorry parking depot is Lot 7131, a 6.42-acre site that is currently a vacant site.

“According to the Land and Survey Department, the lot has already been approved for lorry parking. The council had also resubmitted the aforementioned proposal for this purpose, as the validity period had expired. This proposal has now been referred by Miri Land and Survey Department to its headquarters in Kuching,” he said.

In the meantime, he said his ministry will also assist and follow up with Land and Survey Department headquarters on the status of the application.

“I would also like to get Miri City Council to work out a detailed plan with the cost and duration of parking at the depot. This proposed parking lot when completed, could accommodate at least 200 lorries.

“The council can also look into the business model of overnight parking and charge lorry companies a small fee, secured with fencing and monitored by security guard,” he suggested.

Lee said that in Sibu, the lorry association would charge RM1 for each member and RM2 for non-members to park their lorries at the premises.

“With this parking lot, operators of lorries and heavy vehicles will have space for overnight parking in a safe and secure environment.

“Lorries should not be allowed to park their vehicles indiscriminately by the roadside or housing areas in the near future,” he stressed.