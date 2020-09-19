Masing officiates at road upgrading project

KAPIT: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing officiated at the earth-breaking ceremony of a road upgrading project from Nanga Sepetia (Baleh River) to Rumah Gare (Sungai Kain, Sut) at 19-door Rumah Layang, Nanga Sepetai, Baleh yesterday.

The RM50.78 million and 15.8km road will be upgraded and completed in 18 months’ time. It is funded by the state government.

Minister of Rural Development Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad was among those who came to witness the event.

“Bukit Mabong which is 14,100 sq km and is as big as Kedah. While Kedah has its own state government, we in Bukit Mabong have only one MP and one assemblyman.

“We are lacking in infrastructure. The 103km road from Kapit/Mujong/Putai to Baleh Dam is in various stages of construction. It will be completed in April next year,” he said.

He added that after 57 years of independence, Baleh was still lagging in infrastructure facilities. He thus urged Abd Latiff’s ministry to construct roads to link the various settlements in the vastly forested Baleh. Abdul Latiff Ahmad’s visit to Baleh is the first taken by a minister from the Ministry of Rural Development.

At the function, Masing announced a grant of RM140,000 to Rumah Layang and RM10,000 to its women’s bureau.

Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak also spoke at the function.