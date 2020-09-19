Oil price to recover by late 2022 — Analysts

KUCHING: Oil prices are expected to recover by late 2022, as demand gradually improve and the down cycle likely reaching a bottom in April this year, analysts observed.

“Despite the ongoing volatility of crude oil prices, the down cycle may have reached a bottom with the worst experienced in April this year when Brent spot prices fell to a low of US$14 per barrel while futures inverted to an abnormal negative price due to lack of storage capacity,” the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) remarked in a recent report released after attending the recent Rystad Energy’s 2020 APAC Virtual Annual Summit.

“Oil price could recover to a base-case scenario of US$75 per barrel in late 2022 from the curtailment of global oil production as demand gradually improve, which could set the next down cycle in 2023 to 2024.

“However, a more volatile upcycle could mean over-US$90 per barrel prices by mid-2022, followed by a more drastic collapse to US$30 per barrel in 2024 from potential overinvestments,” it added.

Nevertheless, AmInvestment pointed out that cost pressures might have reached the floor.

“The offshore service pricing upcycle in 2015 to 2020 was the shortest since 1990, although the current downturn could be limited to further pressures by offshore drilling prices already reaching the floor currently with employment reductions surpassing 20 per cent.

“While South Korean fabricators have borne price reductions of up to negative eight per cent from January to July 2020, China producers have experienced a more modest negative 5.5 per cent due to the stricter viral restrictions and subsequent economic recovery. The Middle East, however, has experienced a 20 per cent increase in local fabrication costs since November 2016 due to strong regional demand,” it explained.

The research team also noted that mergers and acquisition in the industry could pick up soon after an inactive first half of 2020 (1H20).

“Recovery in upstream merger & acquisition (M&A) deals is expected after a dearth of activity in 1H20 with Chevron acquiring Nable Energy for US$13 billion in July this year. Corporate action is likely with Exxon Mobil planning to divest assets in the UK, Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. Repsol and Petrofac also plan to exit Malaysia,” it said.

Aside from that, it noted that ‘Big Oil’ companies would likely stir towards renewable energy and this could trigger a new wave of M&As.

“Shareholder and green agenda activism is increasingly causing Big Oil to transition from fossil fuels with plans to expand renewable energy by 6.4x to 45GW with planned capex of US$200 billion by 2030 from 7GW currently.

“All majors, except for Exxon Mobil for now, have committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 with plans to divest their overseas oil & gas investments. This could also trigger an era of mega mergers and consolidation among the super majors,” it said.

All in, AmInvestment maintained its ‘overweight’ rating on the O&G sector.