Ong running across Sarawak, to raise funds for rural folk

MIRI: Ultra-marathon runner, Steven Ong, is raising fund to help the rural community through an ‘individual charity run’, cross Sarawak and Sabah.

Ong who hails from Malacca, started his run from Telok Melano, Lundu, the southern tip of Borneo on September 4.

After 15 days he has covered half of his 1,500km odyssey, which will end in Kudat the northern tip of Borneo.

He said he was inspired to take on this challenge by his desire to highlight the plight of the rural community.

“I have identified several charitable non-profit organisations (NGOs), and which part of the fund I raise will go towards rural aid works among the Penan community in Baram,” he said.

Ong has identified, ‘Under One Roof’ and ‘Mari Makan’ Miri as two of the organisations to which he will give the fund he is raising .

On Thursday the representatives ‘Under One Roof’ and ‘Mari Makan’ here, Kim Liew and Kenny Lai feted Ong to a dinner

“When Ong was in Miri, several runners in Miri ran alongside him, brought him on a short detour and pit-stop meal, before he continued his journey.

“We are very inspired by Ong’s determination, perseverance and endurance in finishing his mission, and he definitely inspired a lot of people to take up running,” said Lai.

During the welcoming dinner, his hosts presented Ong with a commemorative bannerette and souvenir as a token of their appreciation.

“Ong starts his run to Sabah on Sept 18 and we express our fervent hope that he completes his run, and road users would keep watch for him, along the Pan Borneo highway,” said Lai.

Those interested to follow Ong’s run, can keep track of his daily progress through the Facebook page, ‘Ultra Run Adventure’, while those interested to donate or obtain the run merchandise or to simply offer moral support, can contact Renee Tan through WhatsApp at 012-366 5308.