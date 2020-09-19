PBK to contest Kedup, Bukit Semuja seats in next polls

KUCHING: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan has announced the party’s candidates to contest Kedup and Bukit Semuja seats in the next state election.

Dr Stephen Sungan will contest the Kedup seat while Edward Andrew Luwak, a former Democratic Action Party (DAP) Serian branch chief, to contest the Bukit Semuja seat.

“Edward is a professional, and boasts vast political experience, while Stephen was a senior fisheries officer from the State Agriculture Department,” Voon told a press conference at his office here yesterday.

Kedup is held by Martin Ben and Bukit Semuja by John Ilus. Both are members of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), a component party of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Voon said the political influence of his party in the next state election should not be underestimated and more credible candidates would be announced in the near future. The party is planning to contest in at least eight Dayak-majority seats in the state election.

Voon added there was nothing worth cheering for with the state government finally receiving RM2.9 billion from Petronas for the state sales tax imposed on petroleum products for the year 2019.

He believed all profits made from the oil and gas resources in the state should be returned to the state, and RM2.9 billion only constituted a ‘small percentage of the money’ that rightfully belongs to the state.

Voon also said the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974, Territorial Sea Act (TSA) 2012 and Continental Shelf Act (CSA) 1966 should be viewed invalid so that the state could fully regain control of its oil and gas resources.

“At least, a motion should be moved in the state legislative assembly to not recognise these three Acts to show the commitment of the state government in safeguarding

the rights and interest of the state.”

He also said Sarawak, together with Sabah, should be allocated one-third of the 222 seats in Parliament for the rights of the Borneo states as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Voon holds a newspaper headlining the RM2.9 billion paid to the state government.