PM’s recent hint on possibility of snap general election a ‘threat’ to Sabahans, says Xavier Jayakumar

INANAM: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice president Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar has described Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent hint on the possibility of a snap general election as a threat to Sabahans.

Speaking to reporters during a walkabout at the Inanam Town Market today, Xavier said that only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the power to call for a general election.

“He (Muhyiddin) said that he would call for an early general election if they (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) wins in Sabah. To me, this is a threat.

“This (state election) is not about the Parliament. In the Parliament, the Prime Minister has no majority. This has already been proven,” he said, stressing that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as ‘unstable’.

“Only the Agong has the authority to decide on an election. He will have the final say, not the Prime Minister,” he added.

Xavier pointed out that having a general election in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic would need an even bigger allocation, twice than the usual amount.

He said that Sabahans never wanted this state election but it had to be done due to the ‘abuse of power’ and ‘corruption’ which had led to the downfall of the legitimate Warisan Plus government.

During an event at Kota Belud on Friday, Muhyiddin had said that that the outcome of the Sabah polls on September 26 will determine when the next general elections will be called.

Muhyiddin said the voters in Sabah will give the ‘signal’ as to when the general polls should be called.

Separately, Xavier that PKR stands firm with Warisan Plus and its President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“There is no issue about that. I give my full support to the Shafie Apdal to be the next Chief Minister.

“There is no issue with between PKR and Warisan,” he reiterated.

The walkabout saw Xavier along with PKR strategic director Sim Tze Tzin campaigning for PKR’s Inanam candidate, Peto Galim.