Sarawak makes progress in sports devt projects

MIRI: All divisions, districts and sub-districts in Sarawak will soon be equipped with good sporting facilities, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The minister added that nine mini sports complexes are currently being built in the state.

“This is in line with the state’s vision to become the country’s sporting powerhouse,” Abdul Karim said during the launching of Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) Football Development programme at hotel here yesterday.

“We will ensure every district too will have a sports complex and after that we will make similar facilities available at sub-district level.

“But first we must upgrade the existing facilities at divisional and district sports complexes to a certain standard. For example, the installation of the roof at the swimming pool in Miri,” he said.

The Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture also assured that funds would be provided to install floodlights at the Miri and Sibu stadiums.

Abdul Karim was responding to Miri Football Association deputy president Nazri Ahmad Lai, who made the request in his welcoming speech earlier.

“Floodlights will be installed at the Miri and Sibu stadiums so that football competitions and other sporting activities such as athletics can be carried out at night,” he said.

Later at a press conference, Abdul Karim said the government would allocate a substantial amount of funds to all Football Development Centres and Excellent Centres in the state.

“We are building human capital and it’s worth spending money on.

“My ministry, through the SSC, will make sure that the programme is supported and sustained,” he said.

“Through the development programme covering different disciplines of sports and games, we want to build a pool of elite players and athletes to represent Sarawak at national, regional and international levels and to encourage more athletes to turn professionals in their respective fields,” he stressed.

He said the historic launched of the football development programme in Miri was in support of the setting up of high-performance sports centre and Sarawak Sports Village both in Kuching.

Earlier, Abdul Karim presented appointment letters to three coaches – Pengiran Bala, Abu Bakar Amran and Ishya Sabu – for the PP and PC in Miri Division.