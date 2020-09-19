SDMC: Tattoo parlours allowed to reopen on Sept 21, no new cases in S’wak today

KUCHING: Tattoo parlours will be allowed to operate from Sept 21 onwards in a new decision by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), as Sarawak on Saturday recorded no new positive cases of Covid-19.

In a statement, SDMC explained that the operations of tattoo parlours must follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) provided by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

With no new cases, the total number of positive cases in the state remains unchanged at 701.

SDMC also informed that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu remains active, even though all eight cases have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospital.

There were also no cases of recoveries and discharges for the day. To date, 680 or 97 per cent of the total number of cases have recovered from the disease and were discharged.

“A total of two cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. They are currently being treated at Sibu Hospital and Sg Buloh Hospital in Selangor, respectively.

“Another case, which was reported in Sandakan, Sabah is currently receiving treatment at Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

As for persons-under-investigation (PUIs), there were 14 new ones reported, with one still awaiting lab results.

The cumulative total of PUIs is 9,657 to date.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 10 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total number of current PUS to 574 individuals at 11 hotels statewide.

Those who have completed their quarantine period current stand at 24,177.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.71 per cent of the total number of cases.