522 individuals found violating RMCO, majority for night club activities

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): A total of 522 individuals were detained for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), of which 342 were compounded while 180 remanded, yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said among the offences were for engaging in activities in pubs or night clubs involving 363 individuals, followed by not practising physical distancing (81), and not wearing face mask (36).

“Apart from that 17 individuals were found outside their houses without reasonable excuse in the Enhanced MCO areas.

“While 12 individuals failed to provide equipment or entry recording facility, five were operating premises without permit, seven foreigners were arrested for not having personal travel documents, and an individual was found outside the EMCO area without a strong reason,” he said in a statement, here, today.

On Op Benteng, he said 180 illegal immigrants, five smugglers and one skipper were nabbed yesterday, while five land vehicles were seized in the operation.

“There were 89 roadblocks conducted in the operation, involving the police, the Malaysian Border Security Agency, and the Armed Forces.

“The government will take stern action against any parties who try to infiltrate the country’s border and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten border control especially at rat trails,” he said.

Meanwhile Ismail Sabri said 31,227 individuals had returned home through the country’s entry points since July 24 until yesterday, and they were housed at 69 hotels and eight other premises including Public Training Institutes (ILA) and higher education private institutions.

He said of the number, 8,673 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 71 individuals have been sent to hospitals for treatment and to date a total of 22,483 were allowed to return home. – Bernama