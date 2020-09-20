Abdul Karim is new Saberkas president

MIRI: Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was yesterday unanimously elected as the new president of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) during its 16th Triennial General Meeting (TGM) here.

Previously Saberkas deputy president, he takes over from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who earlier announced he was relinquishing the post which he has held since 2009.

Abdul Karim was the sole nominee for the presidency.

Taking over as Saberkas deputy president is Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is also Utilities Assistant Minister.

“I consider my position as the new president of Saberkas a trust given by the state’s leadership.

“It is a trust and heavy responsibility that must be shouldered because the establishment of Saberkas involves our youths who need guidance from leaders in order for them to become future generation of leaders,” said Abdul Rahman in a statement.

Abdul Karim, who is state Youth and Sports Minister and also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, thanked Abang Johari for having led Saberkas to achieve many milestones during his tenure, including in its financial standings.

Echoing the call made by the chief minister in his speech earlier, Abdul Karim said he aspires to empower local youths in digital economic activities while encouraging their involvement in areas that will further strengthen the required skills and competencies.

“As a youth organisation that has nothing to do with politics, we will strive to guide and bring young people in Sarawak to be more dynamic and to shape a brighter future where they can participate in the development of the state and the local community.

“Saberkas membership is open to youths regardless of race and religion to encourage their involvement in the fields of economy, arts, culture, sports and other initiatives that will benefit them in the long run.”

He added that the youths are the most active members of the community and their number is almost half of the total population in Sarawak and also in Malaysia.

Thus, the youths can shoulder the responsibility in contributing to the process of nation building and development which covers all aspects both in terms of politics, economy, social, culture or education, added Abdul Karim.

“With our youths forming the backbone of our community and country, we at Saberkas will work hard and focus on improving the future of the local youths that will benefit the community that nurture them,” he said.