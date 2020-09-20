Betong longhouse altercation amicably settled, says penghulu

KUCHING: The recent altercation during a gathering at a longhouse in Betong has been settled between the individuals involved, said a local community leader.

Penghulu Peter George Labut, in a statement issued on Saturday on behalf of the longhouse involved, said he needed to clarify the matter as the video showing the altercation had resulted in them being ‘demonised’.

“We have to make the necessary clarification because it (incident) was recorded and viraled, and we are being demonised for it,” he said.

According to Peter, the three individuals involved in the Sept 10 incident have settled the matter amicably, with one apologising to longhouse chief Jamit Delok and paying his fine in accordance with Iban customs, while the other withdrew his police report which was lodged in Betong on Sept 14.

Peter also claimed that the incident, which occurred when a group of community leaders visited Rumah Jamit Delok in Nanga Teru, Debak, was not due to arguments over Native Customary Rights land issues involving Section 6 and Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code, as alleged by some.

“The altercation was because of the misbehavior and indecency of the individuals directly involved, whilst others were only present during the fight to pacify them. Longhouse chief Jamit and fellow community leader Tuai Rumah Uchau Chipot were present to witness the settlement,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the police report lodged over the incident by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) member Andrea Gelayan on Sept 16 at the Sungai Maong police station here, Peter said the PSB man, who is eyeing to contest the Bukit Saban seat in the coming state election, ought to have gathered the facts first instead of sensationalising it.

“He (Andrea) even got the date of the incident wrong,” said Peter.