Bobby: Dayaks united under PBDSB foot soldiers no more

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS ) is appealing to all partyless Dayaks to come together and join them as registered members.

Its president Bobby William said if the true Dayaks wanted to be in a party that is truly Dayak, they should join PBDSB now and fast.

He said PBDSB is for genuine Dayaks who believe in its struggle.

“As a newly reinstated organisation, we prefer not to put up many candidates just for the sake of contesting in this coming state election .

“There are many elections to come in future so those who are serious in joining our struggle can contest in future polls,” he said.

Bobby said if the Dayaks wanted to have a new Tan Sri Leo Moggie or a new Datuk Daniel Tajem in the party, they must put up one to lead the party.

He also said the present batch of leaders were ready to hold those responsibilities if there were strong community support.

He also said the party was inviting Dayak politicians who are in Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to stand under PBDSB symbol if they really wanted to fight for Dayak interest, and were serious in taking over the state government.

“Ordinary Dayaks are also most welcome to the party. In fact, they are the backbones of the party.

“If all Dayaks unite under PBDSB, the Dayaks will be the generals instead of just being foot soldiers,” he said.

On the coming polls, Bobby said PBDSB was eying 38 seats, including non-Dayak majority seats, subject to any taker or Dayaks willing to stand on PBDSB symbol. Gabungan Anak Sarawak’s (Gasak) top leadership will, however ,make the final decision.

Bobby himself will be contesting in Senadin, which comprises only 25 per cent Dayak voters against 50 per cent Chinese.

He said if the Chinese could eye Dayak majority seats why can’t Dayaks try the Chinese majority seats.

“I am, however, not only fighting for the Dayaks but for all ‘Anak Sarawak’. I take the challenge to make a difference by contesting in a Chinese majority seat,” he said.