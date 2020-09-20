CM: RM5 mln annual allocation to develop youths in performing arts industry

MIRI: The state government will be allocating RM5 million annually to boost and develop the performing arts industry, especially those involving the youths in Miri, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari hopes that the allocation will be used to help polish the young talents in the state and bring them to the highest level.

At the same time, he wants the allocation to be used to produce short films involving the young talents that help to promote the culture of Sarawak.

“We already have our own television station, and through it we can broadcast our short films not only throughout Malaysia, but also to the world, because it uses satellite,” he said in his address at Saberkas 16th Triennial General Meeting held at Pullman Hotel here last night.

“In the singing industry, we have Dayang Nurfaizah, in Hollywood we have Henry Golding who is from Betong and we have another talent from Sibu who is doing well in Hong Kong film industry,” he said.

Abang Johari also said that Sarawak has many talented beauties such as Miss World Malaysia 2018 Larissa Ping and Francesca Luhong, who is the current Miss Universe Malaysia as well as Miss World Malaysia 2015 Dewi Liana Seriestha, who also won the talent category at the international level.

This, he said, proved that Sarawak is never lack of talented youths in performing arts and culture.

At the same function, Abang Johari presented Micro Credit Scheme totalling RM11.93 million to 336 recipients under the implementation of Agro Bank as well as another RM2.54 million under the implementation of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) for 93 recipients and Small Medium Industry Loan Scheme which is also under SEDC totalling RM23.36 million to 278 recipients. All of the recipients for these assistance were youths.

He also presented funding for Technical and Vocational Entrepreneurships Programme (USTEV) and Graduates Towards Entrepreneurship (Gerak) totalling to RM3.2 million involving 188 participants as well as Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Programme (Putera) totalling RM23.1 million which involved 6,050 participants statewide.