Covid-19: 52 new cases, Sabah continues to record highest infections

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 20): The total number of new Covid-19 cases in the country, in the last 24 hours remains in two digits, but it rises to 52, including 36 cases in Sabah.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest development brings the cumulative total number of cases in Malaysia to 10,219, with the death toll staying at 130, while active cases with infectivity totalled 734.

“The new cases involved 40 local transmissions and 12 imported cases,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 updates today.

For local transmission, Dr Noor Hisham said it involved 26 Malaysians and 14 foreigners, while the imported cases involved three Malaysians and nine foreigners.

“Cases in Sabah involve 27 from the Benteng LD Cluster, comprising 15 Malaysians and 12 foreigners and two cases from the Selamat Cluster involving two Malaysians. – Bernama

MORE TO COME