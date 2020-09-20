Covid-19: Sarawak records zero new positive cases for 3rd consecutive day today, total at 701

KUCHING (Sept 20): Sarawak recorded zero new Covid-19 positive cases for the third consecutive day today since the last case on Sept 17, maintaining the total cumulative positive cases at 701.

It also marked the 22nd day of no local local transmission cases for Covid-19, thus retaining the whole of Sarawak as a green zone.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat, which revealed these statistics in its daily update today, however cautioned that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu remains the only Covid-19 cluster that is still active in the state.

This cluster remains active although all eight patients from this cluster have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the hospital.

“There are no case of recovery and discharge for the day. To-date, 680 or 97 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of two cases are still being treated at hospital’s isolation wards and none are in Intensive Care Unit. They are at Sibu Hospital and Sg Buloh Hospital in Selangor respectively. Another case, which was reported in Sandakan, Sabah is currently receiving treatment at Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

SDMC also said four new cases of Persons Under Investigation (PUI) were recorded today but none of them were tested positive for the coronavirus.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.71 per cent of total cases.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, there were 10 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total number of current PUS to 574 individuals at 11 hotels statewide.

SDMC also mentioned the police had issued 14 compound notices on individuals for not complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.