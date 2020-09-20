Covid-19: Singapore reports 18 new cases, four imported

SINGAPORE (Sept 20): Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours, including four imported cases.

In its brief data released here, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said all the imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Meanwhile, based on its investigations so far, the ministry said there was one case in the community involving a work pass holder.

With the latest development, the total number of infections for the republic stands at 57,576.

The ministry said it was still working through the details of the cases, and further updates would be issued tonight.

In the full data released late yesterday, the ministry classified 1,011 of the reported cases as imported, 2,243 as community cases and 54,304 involving dorm residents.

The MOH said 57,142 cases had fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

A total of 27 confirmed cases are still in hospital but none in the intensive care unit, it said.

Meanwhile, 362 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in the republic.

No new clusters were identified yesterday. – Bernama