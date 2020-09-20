Don’t sell Sabah’s future – CM

KAWANG: “We must rise, we must rise people of Sabah,” shouted Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, here yesterday.

“We must make sure they (Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Bersatu) are felled in Kawang!”

He reminded the folk n Kawang, Papar of the lack of development taking place in their constituency even after over two decades of being under BN rule.

“What hospital do you have in Papar? A patient who is ill could die in the ambulance during transfer to KK (Kota Kinabalu). What does Papar have? Even the Papar bridge has not been upgraded,” he told the people of Kawang during a ceremony with the people held at the Masindung Resort.

He stressed that the snap poll was not a game but an important event which would determine the future of the people and children of Sabah.

He reiterated the importance of felling Umno (BN) and Bersatu and said that this was not an impossible feat.

“We have already done it before as an opposition. Now, as the government, we can do even better. The power is already in our grips and we should not give it back to KL.

“We will fight for our rights in this country. If Kelantan can be an opposition for 40 years, and Pulau Pinang for 10 years, it is not impossible for us to defend our rights,” he said.

Shafie then urged the people not to sell the future of Sabah by voting for BN and Bersatu.

He reminded that Sabah has remained the poorest State despite being so rich in resources.

“We have oil and gas, and we have oil palm and land. What happened? We gave Felda over 100,000 acres with the aim that our rural children could become settlers. But what happened instead? Only 1,500 of our people became settlers while 80 percent is managed by FGV,” he said.

“The people of Sabah must be made aware. Our struggle is not a game but determines the future of our next generation. We must look after Sabah’s political direction. Ours is a rich State. Rich in timber, oil and gas, and land, but our people are poor. A rich State but with poor people,” he added.

Shafie queried as to where the money disappeared and claimed that millions of ringgit belonging to Umno were found stashed at overseas banks such as Switzerland and Hong Kong.

“Why do they have to keep the money at foreign banks? We don’t have banks here? What is the reason? So that the people do not know about it?”

He also claimed that West Malaysian leaders from BN and Bersatu had come to Sabah in throngs to persuade Sabahans to vote for their parties.

“I am aware that they are here to persuade the people of Sabah. They will be in trouble if we do not vote for them. That is why they are here. But why do we want to bring comfort to KL when Sabah is in hardship?” he said.

Shafie also reminded that Sabah is not dependent on the Federal government and denied former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s claim that Sabah was facing economic woes.

He explained that the Sabah government spent millions to purchase Covid-19 testing kits for the Federal Health Ministry here.

“This is a Federal Department, not a State department. No other states in the country spent like this,” he said.

He also said that the State government allocated RM52 million for food baskets for the people of Sabah.

“Sabah is not bankrupt. Our economy is managed well. There are no other states that spent millions for Covid-19.

“We spend for our people. We help our people. We even give RM500 to help Covid-19 patients,” he said.

Shafie reiterated that the people need to remain firm and not to sell their votes.

“You cannot get rich from the RM200 or RM500 given. You cannot even buy a car.”

He said the Warisan government had already given land titles to thousands of people in Sabah.

“After this election, I will give more. There are still many that have not been handed over to their owners,” he said.

He explained that unlike money given which is used up in a month, the people who are given land where they can work on it and allow the land to produce crops for them.

“I gave 2,500 titles to the Dusun people in Keningau and 500 titles to the people of Tambunan. A man from Semporna giving land titles to the people of Tambunan.

“Even (Tan Sri) Pairin (Kitingan) had never done this, a son of Tambunan. The Warisan Plus government doesn’t take land, but gives land to the people,” he said.