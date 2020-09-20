Don’t waste precious votes on national coalitions – Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah Secretary General Datuk Loretto Padua Jr. has called upon the President of Parti Peribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Muhyiddin Yassin to take stock of his position as Prime Minister before promising Sabahans more aid and non-mandatory allocation if PN ruled the State.

“Muhyiddin himself is not secure at the Federal level and he is constantly being threatened by a coup and vote of no confidence from all political sides forcing him to rejoin Umno and PAS under Muafakat Nasional (Muafakat) just to protect his position.

“Hence this shows Muafakat is far more dominant than PN, BN and GRS. Muhyiddin obviously cannot make his own call on issues related to Sabah as even the seats in Sabah are dominated by Umno. So did Muhyiddin actually ask for Zahid Hamidi and Abdul Hadi Awang’s approval on the non-mandatory allocations before making the announcement?

“Muhyiddin is merely repeating what Umno leaders especially Najib Razak have been telling Sabahans for decades now which is, more development for Sabah if Sabahans continue supporting BN but sadly we never saw those promises being fulfilled.

“Muhyiddin is non-committal on the Manila claim on Sabah, the 20% oil royalty, PTIs and MA63 despite these issues being under his purview. The absence of a concrete and resolute action on these issues makes us wonder if he is really sincere with his announcement on the special allocation,” Loretto said in a statement yesterday.

Padua also said that the current political dynamics at the Federal level necessitated for Sabahans to remain united and not to waste their precious votes on the several ‘Nasional’ coalitions.

“The Federal Government that comprises Muafakat Nasional (MN), Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and elements of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is rife with power jostling and constant bickering among themselves so I will not be surprised if all these coalitions suddenly decide to group together under a new ‘Nasional’ name or form another splinter ‘Nasional’ grouping.

These ‘Nasional’ coalitions are so fragile as shown by their components that are contesting each other in the same seat, notably between STAR and PBS. So it will be a total waste of time for Sabahans to vote any of the component party in these coalitions because they will not last long.

“All these coalitions have no common agenda for Sabah particularly on the State’s rights and privileges within the Federation as embedded under the MA63 because they were formed merely to seize power and to make things worse, all these coalitions are actually controlled by Muafakat.

“We know that Muafakat’s primary objective is to win the biggest bulk of votes in the country which is the conservative Malay voters and Umno and PAS are doing this through their Malay Supremacy and Hudud Law ideologies respectively.

“So how will local parties like LDP and PCS contain Muafakat’s overzealous approach if these 2 parties have no intention to fight for Sabah’s position in Malaysia?

“And with Muafakat’s domination, I will not be surprised if STAR and Jeffrey Kitingan suddenly support PAS for the implementation of Hudud Law in Malaysia so that Jeffrey can secure a better Ministerial post.

Later he will justify his actions by saying that he is doing it for Sabah,” he added.

Towards this, Padua called upon Sabahans to remain united and give Shafie Apdal and Warisan Plus another chance to govern the State.

“WarisanPlus only had 26 months to govern the State but both BN and PN speak as if we had been governing Sabah for more than 5 years. BN and PN should realize that they had ruled the State for 26 years and the only accomplishment they managed to do is to make Sabah the poorest State in Malaysia.

“Warisan Plus deserves a full term to show to everyone what Shafie Apdal and his team can do so I really hope that Sabahans will return the mandate to us once again,” he said.