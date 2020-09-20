Ex-armed forces senior officer in remand over false claims in Sarawak road upgrading project

PUTRAJAYA: A former senior officer of the Malaysian Armed Forces, with ‘Datuk’ title, has been remanded for three days from yesterday to facilitate investigation into an alleged false claims involving the implementation of road upgrading project in Sarawak.

Also remanded was a director of a supplier company.

According to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources, the claims involved the construction and upgrading of 10 state roads linking several areas in Sarawak, which was implemented under the Defence Ministry’s Jiwa Murni Project, worth RM800 million.

The project was awarded to the company from 2010 to 2016 and the areas involved are Miri, Kapit, Ba’kelalan, Limbang and Belaga.

The remand order was issued by Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Siti Roslizawati Mohd Zanin.

The two men, aged 62 and 56 respectively, were arrested after presenting themselves to give their statements at the MACC headquarters here Friday.

Prior to this, two company directors, also with ‘Datuk’ title were arrested relating to the same case. — Bernama