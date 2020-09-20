Hulu Tubai-Mentawai road to link up to Mulu – Hasbi

LIMBANG: The route of Limbang-Miri alternative road will be a connection between the road from Limbang town to Gunung Buda and Mulu-Miri road.

The road connecting Limbang to Gunung Buda link is currently under construction between Hulu Tubai and Mentawai in Ulu Limbang. It was approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during his first visit to Limbang after assuming office in 2017.

To boost tourism the state government is planning to go further and connect it to the Mulu sector in Miri Division, skirting the world renowned Mulu national park, a Unesco natural heritage site.

The route was finalised last month by stakeholders and will be submitted to the chief minister for approval, said deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan earlier this month.

On Friday Deputy Minister of Transport and Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah said the 34-km Hulu Tubai-Mentawai road project costing RM 56.8 million is expected to be completed by December 2021.

It is undertaken by the Sarawak state government through the Northern Sarawak Development Agency ( NRDA) and involves the construction of five bridges, gravel and concrete road.

He said the road accessibility will open up the tourism sector in Gunung Buda itself all the way to Mulu National Park, ultimately boosting the economy from tourism in northern Sarawak.

“Our hope is when this road is completed, it will not only connect Limbang town to Mentawai but also open up the opportunity to link up to Mulu and eventually Miri, “ he added after a site visit.

The project is currently 10 per cent behind schedule and Hasbi, a former PWD Limbang divisional engineer, said the contractor has been instructed to comply with the scheduled completion.

Hasbi later visited his constituents at Rumah Mual in Kampung Ensungai and agreed to their request for an access road to their longhouse.