Human lives more important than voting – PCS No. 2

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has been slammed for putting people’s lives at risk during the Covid-19 pandemic just so he and his party could stay in power.

Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) Deputy President Datuk Pang Yuk Min said Friday that this proves that he and Warisan are less bothered about the spread of the virus in the state but more about winning the election instead.

“Is he and Warisan so desperate to win this election until he does not see the risk in allowing people who have been found positive of the deadly virus to vote?” he questioned.

Shafie was asked by a reporter recently if he was worried about the turnout of voters on polling day in view of the rising Covid-19 cases especially in Lahad Datu and Tawau, to which, he replied that the government could provide the SOP to enable people who have been found positive of the virus to cast their vote.

Saying that they could not be stopped from exercising their right to vote, the caretaker Chief Minister suggested a separate queue line could be arranged for them.

“Is Shafie saying this just because he wants as many people, including those who have been found positive of the virus, to go cast their vote?

“How would he and Warisan answer to the people if the number of cases suddenly go out of hand because of their selfishness?

“Yes, we can’t stop anyone from exercising their right to vote. But we’re experiencing a dangerous pandemic situation. Human lives are more important,” said Pang.