Indonesian man found dead at Sungai Rajang riverbank in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 20): A 20-year-old Indonesian man was found dead at the Sungai Rajang riverbank near a dockyard in Sungai Sadit here this morning.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the victim was identified as Andi Irfan from Sulawesi, Indonesia.

He said police received a call from the members of the public informing them of the discovery of a body there at about 10.58am.

“When police arrived, the victim was already dead. Inspection on the body found burn marks on his right wrist and bruises all over his body, suspected to be caused by electrocution.

“Our initial investigation found the victim went there to meet his fellow countrymen. He was walking at the scene and got electrocuted,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said that the body was sent to Sibu Hospital.

He said police have classified the case as sudden death pending the postmortem result.