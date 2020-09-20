Man dies after falling from Jering tree in Serian

KUCHING (Sept 20): A 46-year-old man died after falling from a tree while collecting Jering seeds with his wife at Mile 31, Jalan Kuching-Serian at around 10.30am this morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were called in to assist the Serian police to secure the body for transportation to the Serian Hospital’s morgue.

The deceased was pronounced dead after believing to have sustained serious internal injuries by a medical personnel at the scene.

According to sources, the deceased was collecting Jering seeds in the area when he was believed to have lost his footing and fell.

It was also revealed that the deceased left behind his wife and two children.