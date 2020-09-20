Mayor: Let’s work together to make a difference

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) encourages its residents, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and government departments and agencies to come up with activities such as beach clean-up day, river clean-up day, city clean-up day in order to make a difference in our lives.

Its mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said however small our efforts were they would definitely make a big difference.

“The council appreciates this kind of efforts because it can’t do things alone. Team work is always better,” he said at the World Clean-up Day 2020 held at Premier 101 Food Centre and Galacity here yesterday.

The event was organised by JCI Kuching in conjunction with World Clean-up Day, which is an annual global social action programme aimed at combating the global solid waste problem that happens to all countries in the world.

World Clean-up Day is celebrated with litter clean-up and waste mapping activities spanning every time zone. Wee said he was personally proud that there is a group of young people like JCI who are into environmental awareness.

“These people are very passionate and they come together to create an awareness among us on how to ensure our city is clean and liveable.

“To create awareness is hard I must say, especially to educate the public.

“To instil the love for a clean environment we must start from very young age.

“With this kind of exposure and awareness on managing our waste, we can slowly work together for the better and a cleaner Kuching City,” he said.

Wee added that environment-concerned individuals these days were interested in the healthy state of their surroundings.

“Our desire for a clean environment represents a powerful sense of destiny and hope for the future.” He thus encouraged everybody to take part in clean-up and work together to find solutions to tackle mismanaged waste because it is everyone’s responsibility.

“We cannot isolate ourselves from the Earth’s natural processes and our immediate environment – whether it is natural or built.

“Every element of our existence is derived from our surroundings,” he said.

JCI Kuching president Michael Chai and vice president Siew Young Ming were among those present at the function.