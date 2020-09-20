MCMC probing alleged reduction in Unifi 500Mbps package upload speed

KUCHING (Sept 20): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has initiated a probe into alleged reduction in the upload speed of the Unifi 500Mbps package launched by Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM).

According to an MCMC statement today, consumers have complained that TM has offered a 200Mbps upload speed for the Unifi package which promises a download speed of 500Mbps.

The Unifi 500Mbps upload speed package was launched last month.

“After going through TM’s official website, the complainants found out that the package had changed since Sept 2, 2020, with the upload speed reduced by half to just 100Mbps.

“Such complaint was also reported by several online news portals which considered consumers having been deceived by the offer made in the initial package advertised last month,” said MCMC.

MCMC said it will not hesitate to take action against the Internet service provider if its preliminary investigation found any element that violated the interested of consumers.

“The Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 enacted by MCMC pays due attention to the interests of telecommunication service users.”

MCMC also assured that the investigation into the issue will be carried out in a transparent and fair manner.

Last month, TM introduced faster Unifi broadband plans with speeds up to 800Mbps and and 500Mbps plans, both were listed with 200Mbps upload speed, reported The Malay Mail.

“Turns out, TM has quietly reduced the speed of its 500Mbps plan by half,” added the Peninsula-based newspaper.

The Borneo Post has contacted TM Sarawak, which responded by saying that its headquarters will be issuing a statement in response to the subject matter.