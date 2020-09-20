More work needed to promote gender equality in decision making positions – Fatimah

KUCHING (Sept 20): More work needs to be done to promote gender equality in strengthening women’s representation and allow equal access to decision-making positions, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development asserted that women helming top-level management and leadership positions in the civil service in Malaysia was 20.4 per cent, which was below the 30 per cent target.

“For a variety of reasons though, women often step back from becoming more involved in civil society, public office or politics to bring about the desired social developments. This needs to change as women’s views are needed, especially in forming and implementing social policies.

“With equal participation and opportunity given to women, we will achieve this soon as women’s roles and contributions in building the nation are equally important and to complement men’s roles,” she said when officiating the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Women Wing Appreciation Night dinner held at DBNA hall here last night.

On teenage pregnancy in Sarawak, Fatimah revealed that the number of cases had declined as the number of cases reduced at 42.16 per cent, from 3,401 cases in 2014 to 1,967 cases last year.

This, she added, was due to the various awareness programmes and advocacy, as well as the integrated intervention through the One-Stop Teenage Pregnancy Committee.

As such, she stressed that the girls should complete their basic education and also to marry at the minimum age of 18 to prevent underage marriage due to teenage pregnancy.

“When girls marry below the minimum age, they will sometimes face risks to themselves in terms of health, to the babies born, and their welfare. Moreover, underage marriage doesn’t last long.

“Let the girls complete their basic education. Let the minimum age be 18 years old and not less than that,” she added.

At the event, Fatimah commended the efforts by DBNA Women Wing for their countless efforts to involve more Bidayuh women in various activities to empower their community.

She said this effort was in line with the fifth goal of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal – which was to achieve gender equality and empowering all women and girls by 2030.

“Gender equality is a fundamental right and a vital foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable community.

“When women NGOs provide awareness and advocacy to mothers for girls to complete compulsory education and avoid early marriage, we are contributing to gender equality,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fatimah announced a grant of RM5,000 to DBNA Women Wing to finance its various activities and commitment.

Also present at the event were DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and Women Wing chairwoman Councillor Theresa Udam.