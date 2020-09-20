Naim wins Asia Pacific Property Award

KUCHING: Naim Group of Companies added another feather to its cap with its recent win of the Asia Pacific Property Award 2020-21 for one of its signature development projects, Naim Sapphire Condominium Homes, Kuching.

The development was adjudged a winner in the high-rise residential development category for Malaysia. With this win, Naim Sapphire has emerged as one of the Top 4 high-rise residential developments in Malaysia.

Naim’s General Manager for Sales, Marketing and Leasing, Gerald Sim expressed his excitement over the win.

“We are very honoured to have won the award and be recognised as one of the best in the region. We thank all our customers, stakeholders and the Naim team for the win. For our team, the award was a wonderful acknowledgement of our work, and more important, they instil in us a need to continuously improve so that we not only meet but exceed customer expectations,” he said.

“We share our customers’ values, and these are the values which guide us in our property operations now, and in the future.”

The Asia Pacific Property Awards are part of the renowned International Property Awards, which seek to recognise the best property developments and property-related players globally. The Awards are in their 27th year and cover 45 different residential and commercial categories.

For more information, call 082-416288 or 016-8899944 (John), log on to Naim’s websites at www.naim.com.my and www.naimproperties.com.my; Naim Properties Facebook, or visit Naim’s Sales Gallery and show units in Kuching, from 9am to 6pm on weekdays and 10am – 5pm on weekends and public holidays.