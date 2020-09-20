Najib claims he was the only PM to visit Sabah frequently

KOTA BELUD: Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed that he was the only prime minister who visited Sabah frequently while in power, compared to other premiers, including Tun Mahathir Mohamad.

He also said Sabah is close to his heart, and hopes the BN coalition could win in the state election and continue all the projects that he started, which have currently been put on hold, such as the Pan Borneo Highway.

“I have been in Tawau, Kalabakan here, and received overwhelming response from BN hardcore supporters.

“I come here to help our party to win, because Sabah has been close to my heart, especially in the nine years of my service as prime minister. I always come to Sabah and bring many developments here.

“We need to save Sabah from Warisan because Warisan’s approach in asking our government to discuss about the Philippines’ claims on Sabah, something is not right. If we discuss, it would give right to Philippines to claim.

“When we were in power, we never entertained their claims. No way!” he said.

In order to save Sabah from the Warisan-led government, Najib said BN and its coalition must win in the election, and it could start in Usukan, the firstborn of Umno in Sabah.

He said this in a campaigning event at Kampung Timbang Dayang.

The event was attended by Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, incumbent Datuk Japlin Akim and Usukan BN candidate, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

Election is similar to playing football, where the ball needs to be passed to a player who can score.

Salleh, he said, has the ability to score, to contribute a seat in the state election.

Incumbent Datuk Japlin Apin who is not contesting this time around pledged his support for Salleh and hopes the party retains Usukan, which is an Umno stronghold.