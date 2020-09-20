Open burning hotspots spike in Borneo, 5 detected in Central S’wak

MIRI (Sept 20): Open burning hotspots counts skyrocketed in Borneo last Friday before dipping slightly yesterday in an indication that the hot weather is back after the unusual rainy spell in the past few months.

According to Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), there were only 23 hotspots in West Kalimantan on Sept 17 but it shot up to 367 the following day before dipping to 234 cases yesterday.

There was zero open burning in Sabah and Sarawak on Sept 17 but two hotspots reappeared the following day and it rose to five yesterday. All the detected cases were in Central Sarawak.

According to ASMC monthly statistics, there were 1,426 hotspots in Kalimantan last month and 747 has been detected in the first 19 days of September. Correspondingly, there were 152 cases and 22 cases detected in Sabah and Sarawak sector.

In Sumatra island, there were 325 and 133 cases for this period.

Kalimantan has a total of 19,681 hotspots last year, resulting in transboundary haze which forced schools in Sarawak to be closed.

However, only 747 cases were detected so far this year, but the sharp rise in the last two days this month has bucked the trend this year and is attributed to the unusually wet period between May and July where Kalimantan posted even lower number of hotspots than Sabah and Sarawak at only 35 cases in May and 29 cases in June.

In Miri, Fire regional chief Law Poh Kiong expressed concern about open burning and said a fire for site clearing had been detected near Asean bridge in Kuala Baram and he urged the public to stop open burning in this dry season and strong winds.

“It is about five acres and at the same spot in February this year. Miri today is very hot and dry and the public must stop open burning especially this dry season and strong wind where it can spread very, very fast,” he said.

He said the public should cut and collect materials for supervised controlled burning and call 999 emergency line if the fire could not be controlled and extinguished by them.

Sarawakians dread a return of the regional haze which forced the Ministry of Education to order over one million students to stay home due to air pollution after Air Pollution Index reading rose to unhealthy and even hazardous level this time last year.

The API reading between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 or above (hazardous).

A total of 1,037 schools in 20 districts were ordered to closed by Ministry of Education in September 2019 , affecting 325,391 students in the state . From the total closures, 901 were primary schools.

The highest number of students affected was 60,509 in Kuching, and nationwide, over one million students were forced to stay home due to the haze.

According to ASMC advisory on August 3 this year, the dry season has started for southern Asean region , with drier weather observed particularly in the southern parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan

The prevailing dry season is expected to continue into October 2020 and it expected above average rainfall is forecast in large parts of the region which would help to reduce the risk of widespread land and forest fires.

It, however, warned that periods of dry weather can be expected occasionally, and this can lead to an increase in hotspot activities in the fire-prone areas.