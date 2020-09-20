Participation in state rights review

A COMMITTEE, so cynics say, is a body of people who keep minutes and waste hours. What can we read into the formation, by the federal government, of a new special committee on the Malaysia Agreement 1963?

The creation of this committee was announced earlier by the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. It was confirmed later by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin in Sibu on Wednesday, during the celebration of the 57th anniversary of the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

There are already high-powered committees for the pursuit of the same aim: to review/revisit the terms and conditions of the British Borneo States of North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak in the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

Does this mean that the other committees (including the committee set up by the DUN Sarawak) are to be rendered ineffective or deemed dissolved or their powers and authority superseded or taken over by those of the new outfit?

Will the 17 out of the 21 subject matters, which had been agreed upon by one of the other committees, be acted upon by the authorities straightaway? Or will they have to be fine-tuned by the new committee, now called Council?

How many people in the state know what these subject matters are – those agreed upon? What about the remaining four subject matters – are they to be discussed by the Council? ‘Council’ implying there will be working committees under it.

These questions would not be necessary if the public had been fully briefed by the negotiators from time to time. As ordinary Sarawakians and Sabahans are also stakeholders, they want to participate in the discussions of matters about their well-being, particularly issues affecting the future of their children in Malaysia. They must know how the devolution or delegation of powers will affect them; how erosion of powers and authority are being restored; how the outcome of any deal struck, if any, will likely impact their lives; how changes made to the Federal and State Constitutions will involve their interests. And so on and so forth.

All they know, so far, is that Petronas and its subsidiaries have just paid taxes on petroleum products to the Sarawak government because the law has been saying so. This was confirmed by the judges after the State Government had to resort to it. Supposing the State Government didn’t go to court? Sarawak would continue to be deprived of a good source of revenue. For this let’s give credit where credit is due; this time it goes to the Sarawak Government.

However, we the people want to follow the process of future negotiations in terms of state rights, particularly the steps to right the wrongs or to regularise what has been vague or ambiguous in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 itself. What about the reports and the annexures of the Cobbold Commission, Inter-Governmental Committee, and the provisions of the Federal and the State Constitutions? These are important documents too. How many secret ingredients are there in that recipe?

History tells us that most Sarawak MPs voted for the approval of the Bill to establish Petronas in 1974, and that the Bill passing into law (Petroleum Development Act, 1974) has taken away our sole rights to our oil and gas. Several legal eagles are of this opinion. Supposing they are right, will this law be repealed in order to return those rights to Sarawak by the incumbent MPs from the State. Are they prepared to repeal or amend that legislation?

We’ve also heard about the law (Territorial Act 2012) that restricts our rights over our own territory which we reclaimed from Great Britain in 1954 when Sarawak had its own territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone for 200 nautical miles. Will the Territorial Act 2012 be repealed?

I think these legislative measures can easily be abolished by the legislature itself. There is a saying in Iban ‘Tedong mantok tedong nyipang’ and in Sarawak Malay ‘Ular matok ular empun nawar’. The government of the day can initiate a move to do away with all laws that adversely affect the lives of most ordinary Sarawakians and Sabahans-bah. Will the new committee touch on all these at all? Otherwise, we will go back to square one.

All these committees deal with more or less the same thing: if rights have been eroded, they are to be restored to their former position; if the commitments of the federal government have not been honoured, they are to be honoured now in the letter and in the spirit.

In the process, I hope a Working Committee of the Council will not only revisit the Cobbold Commission Report, the Inter-Governmental Report, and the Federal and the Constitutions of Sarawak and Sabah, but also the Malaysian Solidarity Consultative Committee’s (MSCC) submission to the Cobbold Commission, assurances and letters between the British Government and the Malayan Government, including the 20-point memorandum from political parties in North Borneo.

Several state rights, not written in the form they were presented to the Cobbold Commission, found their way to the various documents such as the Federal Constitution, and the legislation (eg the Immigration Act). But a number of state rights were not even discussed during the intense negotiations for merger between Malaya/Singapore/North Borneo/Sarawak. Was the subject of oil and gas discussed? Not recorded in the Cobbold Commission, not in the IGC. Please check.

These suggestions and queries are not necessary if there had been an effort made by the negotiators to consider feedback from the public, at least from organisations or individuals representing every ethnic group in Sabah and in Sarawak.

We the ordinary people of Sarawak and Sabah are also the stakeholders. Our well-being and future depends on the outcomes of the reviews of all decisions concerning the formation of Malaysia. I doubt if we all are in the full picture of what is going on in terms of details of the subject matters under negotiations in these committees. These are known only to the committee members who are mostly legislators. They are supposed to represent the ordinary Sarawakians and Sabahans respectively, though at the last elections they did not get elected on a specific issue – mandate to review the terms and conditions of Sarawak’s entry to Malaysia, did they?

How many more committees are needed in order to restore those rights? How many more meetings, minutes, and hours? They are all high-powered, manned by partisan politicians. The trouble with having incumbent politicians heading the committees is that once the chairman of a committee loses political power, no one else can fill the vacuum. The work of that committee comes to a halt and while waiting for the next PM or CM to preside over a meeting, there will be delays in the negotiations.

We need a committee of independent officials and representatives of all communities, with the terms of reference made known to the public so that they can follow the process of negotiations and provide inputs. The Cobbold Commissioners went around the countryside to seek opinion on the Malaysia Project. Why can’t the same exercise be done if we are serious about restoring rights to Sarawak and Sabah as states and the rights of the citizens of these States?

From the perspective of the people in power and authority, the ordinary people will be told only ‘by and by’. This approach – take it or leave it or up to YB – is outdated. Young people nowadays want to be heard and seen. A matter of great importance to life and future of the people must get their prior and informed consent.

This time round, so we are assured, the committee will look into the contents of the MA63, and other documents ‘systemically and holistically’. Good to know. But tell me – were they not looked into systematically and holistically by all the previous committees?

Comments can reach the writer via [email protected]