Salleh admits leaving Umno a mistake

KOTA BELUD: BN candidate for Usukan, Datuk Seri Mohd Salleh Tun Said Keruak admitted to voters in the constituency that it was his mistake leaving Umno in 2018 after he lost in GE14.

With the opportunity given to him to contest in this state election, he is aiming to build a strong team with the youth for a better future for Kota Belud.

“I admit, I made a mistake in my political consideration. I am sorry. When I was outside the party, I felt lonely. I realised wherever I went, BN never disappeared from my heart.

“That is why I expressed my desire to Datuk Seri Bung (Moktar). I want to be with the party to face our main enemy, Warisan.

“We need to win in order to save Sabah. We need to build a strong team for this,” he said.

Salleh, who is former communication and multimedia minister lost in a four-cornered fight for the Kota Belud parliamentary seat in GE14. The seat was won by the current MP, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis of Warisan.

In December 2018, Salleh resigned from Umno and applied to join PKR a year later, but cancelled his application in June this year.

Yesterday, during a campaign event in Kampung Timbang Dayang attended by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, he said it is important for BN and its alliance to win the election in Sabah to ensure more allocation will be channeled by the federal government to develop the state.