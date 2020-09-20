SJK Chung Hua Bako a digital school model — Chan

KUCHING: The relocated Chung Hua aided primary school at Bako (SJK Chung Hua Bako), which was declared open by chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg recently, is a model for digital school of the future in the state as its smart classrooms are equipped with computers.

Pointing this out, Rodger Chan Siong Boh, deputy president of the Association of Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division, in his speech during the opening ceremony said the association was grateful to the chief minister for supporting the revival of computer classes in Chinese aided schools in the state.

“Computer class was stopped in aided Chinese primary schools after over 20 years of operating and this has disadvantaged many students, more so to outskirts and rural students who have limited access to computer.

“Computer is no longer an ‘extracurricular’ subject but forms the backbone and fabric of every subject. It is part and parcel of learning tools and resources for every subject. I sincerely hope that the Sarawak government and Sarawak Education department can assist in reviving computer class for the schools soon,” he said.

He also called for education in the country not be politicised and affected by religious and racial issues.

“We must leave out all issues, be it racial or political, in our education instead we must let education be education.”

Chan thanked the chief minister for allocating RM3 million for the relocation of the school and for his strong support towards Chinese schools.

Chan recalled during the opening ceremony of the Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s new Innovation Hub, he suggested to Abang Johari to consider setting up a Digital Bank for Sarawak and in his speech he asked the chief minister to also look into establishing a digital school in the state.

“The Covid-19 pandemic gave many students a taste of digital classroom and digital learning. In spite of technical and human issues, digital school is more than just smart classroom or smart school, but moving whole school from a full or semi paper based, physically based to a full digitally based construct, much like the digital bank.

“Being able to access class, teacher and resources from anyway and anytime giving students, irrespective of social, economic, health and geographical constraints, the opportunity to learn anytime anywhere, with access to excellent resources.”

Chan also thanked all the sponsors for the SJK Chung Hua Bako relocation fund.

“We are pleased to receive a total pledged donation of over 7 million ringgit. Our sincere and particular gratitude goes to our major sponsors especially the Sarawak government, Tan Guek Kee who not only donated nearly RM800,000 but put in special personal efforts to complete the building of this school in a record time of months yet with the best of quality in material and workmanship, Developer Yung Sen for donating nearly RM600,000 including smart classroom for all classrooms in the school, Dahfa Foods Manufacturing Chai Ming Kuet , Mdm Lee Aie Choon, Datuk Richard Wee , Datuk Naroden, Dato Tan Jit Kee, See Chee How, Kelvin Yii, Charles Tiong, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, various associations and all the sponsors.”