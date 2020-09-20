Spaoh town needs more land to expand – Uggah

KUCHING (Sept 20): Spaoh town in Betong division will need more land for its expected expansion soon, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He explained the expansion would be for Spaoh’s new shoplots, clinic, government departments, and public housing and government quarters areas.

“I will bring this requirement to the attention of the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during his visit to Betong next week,” he said today.

He also pointed out that Spaoh, with its location in the Betong/Mukah Food Basket and Sadok Agropolitan area, has the strength in modern farming and there is huge land in its hinterland.

“That is why the government will construct an airport, the Bebuling STOLport, to airfreight food produced here.

“In the meantime various new infrastructures are already being implemented,” said Uggah. who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman.

According to Uggah, the various new infrastructures in Spaoh include a new iconic bridge across the Paku River, new administrative centre, and improvement to the drainage and irrigation and farm roads.

“It is for the people themselves to realise and strengthen Spaoh anticipated progress and prosperity by going into modern farming. I want to bring new farming technologies here like the usage of drone for crop monitoring and management, harvesting machine for rice and others.

“But the people must agree to accept these new ways for better harvest and income. They must continue to remain united as usual in supporting the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah who is also Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, was in Spaoh to launch the Agriculture Department AgriCOP( Agriculture Community Outreach Programme) today.

On the AgriCOP series currently organised statewide, Uggah who is Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development said they were to publicise to the people the various modern farming programmes of the department.

He said they should approach their nearest Agriculture Department for details and advice if they were interested in fertigation or hydroponic farming, food products manufacturing and livestock rearing.

At the function, Uggah presented a grant for RM24,000 to help some fishermen in Spaoh to buy fishing equipment.

A political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Richard Rapu, Betong Resident Friday Belik and Betong Division Agriculture officer Petrus Kang were among those present.