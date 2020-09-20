SUPP branches in Sibu appeal to GPS component parties to work hand-in-hand in state election

SIBU: A clarion call was sounded for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties to consolidate their cooperation towards ensuring all GPS candidates in Sibu can achieve victory in the coming state election.

The call was made during a mooncake festival celebration here on Saturday night and firing the first salvo was Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Nangka branch chairman Benson Chua, who said that with the state election expected to be called soon, all component parties of GPS needed to work hand-in-hand to wrest the seats from the opposition and retain Nangka with a bigger majority.

“We must do our best to help YB (Dr Annuar Rapaee) in this coming state election. We must help to swing more Chinese votes to him,” Chua said in his opening remarks at a restaurant in Sungai Merah here.

The celebration hosted by SUPP Nangka branch also saw four students receive study incentives for their excellent results in the public examinations.

Echoing Chua’s call, SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong stressed that full support and cooperation among the four component parties in GPS was the way forward this coming state election.

“Without full support and cooperation among the four (component) parties (in GPS), I think we may not be able to fight well and achieve victory in the coming state election.

“Therefore, the cooperation and understanding amongst the four component parties of GPS is extremely important,” he stressed.

Additionally, according to Wong, both SUPP and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) had been through thick and thin.

“GPS comprises four component parties, namely PBB, SUPP, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP). And of all these component parties, the history and friendship between PBB and SUPP is the longest,” he said.

SUPP Pelawan branch and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting noted that the Chinese community was a sizeable minority in Nangka state constituency.

“What is important is to mobilise all our SUPP members to go out to the Chinese community in Nangka to give full support to Dr Annuar to ensure he wins with a bigger majority. That is what we want.

“I think there may be certain difficulties where YB (Dr Annuar) needs our help. As you all know, GPS is a new thing; new logo and about two years old.

“So, many people may not know what is GPS and that is why I hope our (SUPP) Nangka members and all SUPP (members) will help and work together.

“If you help PBB in Nangka, they will help us in Pelawan, Dudong, Bukit Assek and Bawang Assan. And this is how it works because our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (had) said – you touch one, you touch all and this is his motto.

“So, I hope that this will be the spirit going into our coming state election,” Ting said.

SUPP Bukit Assek youth chief Joseph Chieng informed those present that mooncake festival symbolised togetherness of a family.

“That is why tonight (Saturday), it is very appropriate because we are a family in GPS. I believe that the state election is coming very soon, that is why it is so important that GPS’ component parties should work together to win back seats (lost to the opposition), while retaining Nangka with a bigger majority,” Chieng pointed out.

Wrapping up the speeches for the night was PBB Nangka branch secretary Abang Amir Abang Latip, who represented PBB vice president and Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Among others, he called for such cooperation to be continued and further strengthened.

“This cooperation needs to continue and the new generation should follow what our past leaders had done. I hope this coming state election, SUPP Nangka branch will give us full cooperation,” Abang Amir said.

Among those present were SUPP deputy president and Bukit Assek branch chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon and Jason Tay, who represented SUPP Bawang Assan branch chairman Senator Robert Lau.