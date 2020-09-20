TM regrets Unifi broadband package mistake, will give full cooperation to MCMC

KUCHING: Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) regrets its mistake on its website and leaflets displaying an upload speed of 200Mbps for the recently launched broadband package with download speed of 500Mbps.

In a statement today, the telecommunication company said there had been no change to the upload speed configuration for the broadband package.

TM is being investigated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in light of consumer complaints regarding the matter.

“We will give our full cooperation to MCMC in their investigation. We would like to reiterate that there has been no change to the upload speed configuration for the new unifi 500Mbps package,” said TM.

According to TM, the 200Mbps upload speed was a “mistake” and they have updated their website, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and leaflets.

The change of plan offering had sparked consumer complaints especially among those had subscribed before the correction was made.

“A correction was made to an error in the upload speed for our 500Mbps package stated in the FAQ, unifi Portal and leaflets on Sept 2, 2020.

“The correct upload speed configuration for 500Mbps is 100Mbps instead of 200Mbps stated in the earlier version of the FAQs, unifi portal and leaflets,” explained TM.

TM also apologised for any inconvenience caused and assured its customers that all of its channels including website and marketing materials had been updated to reflect the correct information.

“We wish to update that all customers are still within the 30-day Try Me period as we just introduced the package less than one month ago on August 24. Hence, customers can opt not to continue with us without any penalty.

“We will be calling the customers who have signed up for the 500Mbps package since August 24 to inform them of the error and on the options available to them, starting Monday September 21 onwards,” it said.

TM also assured its customers and stakeholders of its commitment to consumers rights and protection.

The company added that it will continue to be transparent in informing its customers while tightening their processes to ensure the issue does not recur.

Earlier today, MCMC said it had launched a probe into consumer complaints with regards to the reduction of upload speeds for TM’s 500Mbps Unifi fibre broadband plan.

The new 800Mbps and 500Mbps Unifi package were launched last month with 200Mbps upload speed for both plans, however, the upload speed for the 500Mbps option was changed to 100Mbps on Sept 2.