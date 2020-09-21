Covid-19: 57 new cases involving 51 local transmissions recorded in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): A total of 57 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported overnight in the country today, 51 of them being local transmissions and the other six import cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 57, Sabah recorded 49 cases, including ones involving the Pulau cluster (14 cases) and Selamat Cluster (12 cases).

“There is a new cluster in Sabah, named the Kuarters cluster in Tongod. Also, there were no fatalities overnight, so the death toll remains at 130,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 developments today.

Dr Noor Hisham said of the 51 new local transmissions, 45 involved Malaysians while the rest were foreigners.

The import cases, meanwhile, were those who had returned from Indonesia (three cases) and one case each who returned from the United Kingdom, Pakistan and Zambia.

This latest development brings the country’s total number of infections to 10,276 cases, with 751 of them being active cases, Dr Noor Hisham said.

Also, 40 recoveries were recorded today, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,395 cases or 91.43 per cent overall, he added.

Nine cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with two of them requiring ventilator support, he said. – Bernama