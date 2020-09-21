Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung’s latest foldable device with refined features

KUCHING: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled the next generation of its category-defining foldable device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2.

Packed with enhanced refinements, the Galaxy Z Fold2 delivers new foldable experiences for those who enjoy being on the cutting edge of technology. With a larger Cover Screen and massive Main Screen, the Galaxy Z Fold2 combines solid design and expert craftsmanship with intuitive new features for a unique mobile experience that offers the versatility that everyday life demands.

“Our journey towards the next generation of mobile devices is full of originality and innovation,” said Samsung Electronics Mobile Communications Business president and head of mobile Dr TM Roh.

“With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience.

Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we’re reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience.”

A 6.2-inch Infinity-O Cover Screen provides maximum usability. When unfolded, the 7.6-inch Main Screen, with minimised bezels and notch-less Front Camera, has a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay. To complete the experience, the Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with the best dynamic sound available on a Galaxy device to date, with enhanced stereo effect and clearer sound provided by high-dynamic dual speakers.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is re-engineered with a sleek, unified design that delivers a smooth, high-end feel. Samsung Ultra Thin Glass is now on the Main Screen, providing a more premium and refined feel for the display. Its design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge, which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM mechanism and enables free standing capabilities that power all new Flex mode experiences. Galaxy Z Fold2 also employs sweeper technology, first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles.

As Galaxy Z Fold2 features a third-generation refined design, the space for the sweeper structure is even smaller than on the Galaxy Z Flip.

To achieve this, Samsung developed new innovative sweeper technology to achieve the same level of protection in a smaller space. The Galaxy Z Fold2 Hideaway Hinge features revolutionary slim cutting technology, modified fiber composition and adjusted fiber density.

For those looking to stand out even more, Samsung is offering an online tool to customise their Galaxy Z Fold2 with four distinct Hideaway Hinge colours – Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue.

The innovative foldable form factor and its sophisticated design are taken to the next level with unique mobile experiences on the Galaxy Z Fold2. The Galaxy Z Fold2 pairs Flex mode with App Continuity to provide expanded usability, crossing the boundary between the Cover and Main Screen.

This flexibility enables you to create or view content that is curated to preferences, from folded to unfolded. With Flex mode, it’s now easier to capture content and review in real time. With Capture View Mode, now users won’t have to leave the Camera app.

Rethink content capturing by incorporating both the photographer and subject’s perspective into getting the shot. Using the Main and Cover Screen at the same time with Dual Preview, both parties can see what’s being captured. Thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold2’s flexibility, take a high-quality selfie with the rear cameras with the Cover Screen acting as the viewfinder.

The Galaxy Z Fold2’s camera also offers flagship-level camera quality and control.’

With Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night and Night Mode, the Galaxy Z Fold2 helps capture the moment in stunning quality. The Galaxy Z Fold2 aligns next generation mobile productivity with advanced multitasking capabilities thanks to new intuitive ways to interact. Get the most out of Galaxy Z Fold2’s tablet-sized Main Screen.

Use advanced Multi-Active Window to control the screen layout with more ease and flexibility. Experience more productivity now that you can open multiple files from the same app at the same time and view them side by side. With an improved Multi-Window Tray, users can open multiple apps at once with the integration of App Pair and the Edge Panel to enjoy added convenience.

With drag and drop, simply drag text, images and documents from one app to another for instant transfer. Or quickly screen capture in one app and transfer the captured image into another seamlessly with Split Screen Capture.

With the Galaxy Z Fold2, users can access ultra-fast speeds thanks to its full 5G band compatibility, while the 4,500mAh All Day Battery and Super Fast Charging means users can do more without worrying about battery life.

Galaxy Z Fold2 also offers Samsung DeX wireless connection for clutter free work productivity, while UWB (Ultra Wide Band) technology is integrated into the device making it quick and easy to share files, photos or videos with Nearby Share.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is now available for pre-orders.

Tech of the week

Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold2

Display: Main Screen – 7.6 inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (22.5:18) Infinity Flex Display (2208 x 1768), 373ppi,

Main screen: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners

Cover screen: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners

Dimension and weight: Folded 68.0 x 159.2 x 16.8mm (hinge) circa 13.8mm (sagging), 282g, unfolded 128.2 x 159.2 x 6.9mm (frame) circa 6.0mm (screen), 282g

Cover camera: 10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22µm, FOV: 80 degrees

Front camera: 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22µm, FOV: 80 degrees

Rear triple camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12um, FOV : 123 degrees, 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8um, FOV: 83 degrees, 12MP Telephoto Camera : PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0um, FOV: 45 degrees, Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, up to 10-folds digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, tracking AF

AP: 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (3.09GHz + 2.40GHz + 1.80GHz)

Memory: 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS3.1), 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS3.1), 512GB internal storage is only available in select markets including mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Actual storage availability may depend on pre-installed software, actual storage availability may depend on pre-installed software

Battery: 4500mAh (typical) dual battery

Charging: Fast charging compatible on wired and wireless, wireless PowerShare Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

Operating system: Android 10

Colours: (essential colour) Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze