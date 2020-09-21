Hajiji to take legal action over false video allegation

TUARAN: Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor will take legal action against those who had viralled a video claiming that he had seized land belonging to villagers and handed it over to his company.

The Sabah Bersatu chief said he planned to lodge a police report and file a civil suit against the perpetrators, who seemed to be targeting his campaign in the 16th Sabah state election.

“It (the allegation) is not true. I am referring this matter to my lawyer, including the suit. This is slander and not a fact. You can say anything in politics but tell the truth; don’t talk without thinking. This is a desperate act,” he said.

Hajiji, who is defending the Sulaman seat, said this after a meet-and-greet programme in Kampung Selaud, Tuaran, about 40 km from Kota Kinabalu, yesterday. It was also attended by Bersatu vice-president and Melaka state executive councillor Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, alleged that Hajiji had seized 30 acres of land in Kuala Tongol, Tuaran and transferred it to his company.

In this state election, the six-term Sulaman assemblyman is facing a three-cornered fight with PCS candidate Datuk Rekan Hussein and Datuk Aliasgar Basir from Warisan, who is also his nephew.

Earlier, Hajiji urged the people to make the right choice in polling on Saturday to improve their well-being, which he said had been neglected by the Warisan-led government.

“This is a golden opportunity. We do not want to listen to anymore stories from the opposite side who claimed they had done various things for the Sabah people. We want a developed state whose security is guaranteed,” he said.

In his speech, Mohd Rafiq said he believed Sabahans are capable of making a smart decision to choose a government which is aligned with the federal government for the sake of development and progress. –Bernama