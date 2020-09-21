Implementation of Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package and (PRIHATIN) and National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana)

Government’s aid for Sabah and Sarawak

A total of 1.93 million Sabahans and Sarawakians have received over RM2.1 billion in PRIHATIN and PENJANA aid.

Almost 100,000 businesses in Sabah and Sarawak, including micro-small-and medium-sized businesses have received benefits worth RM1.4 billion through Employees Wage Subsidy, Concerned Special Grants, as well as TEKUN and BSN micro loans for micro SMEs.

SABAH

PMSabah, as the Sabah BSH / BPN secretariat, together with the LHDNM, BSN and Sabah district offices have implemented integrated programmes in 13 rural districts that do not have BSN branches to deliver BPN and BSH payments, involving 2,845 recipients who do not have bank accounts between July 1 and Aug 10, 2020.

SARAWAK

PMSarawak has entered 30 rural locations to deliver BPN and BSH payments involving 41,995 recipients who do not have a bank account between July 1 and 30. A total of 20,901 recipients were present to receive the cash assistance during the programme.

General clerk grateful PN government’s programme kept her employed

“I am glad that the PN government has provided this assistance because as a worker, I was able to continue to receive a wage even during a challenging time like the MCO.”

GENERAL clerk Isma Mathius, who works at an advertising company in Tawau, expressed her gratitude for the Perikatan Nasional government’s Wage Subsidy Programme assistance of RM1,200 per month she received for a period of three months from March to June during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

She also received the aid of RM600 per month from July to September under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“I am glad that the PN government has provided this assistance because as a worker, I was able to continue to receive a wage even during a challenging time like the MCO,” she said.

Isma added that there were four workers at her place of work.

“All of us got the assistance. It is our hope that the government will continue such aid” she said.

She feels that the assistance has lifted a heavy load off her employer’s shoulders.

Worker prays government aid will continue and more similar scheme considered

“My company applied for the assistance so that all of us could continue receiving our monthly sustenance in spite of the MCO.”

SARINA Yunus, who works at a workshop and spare parts shop in Tawau, is indebted to PN government for its assistance during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

She said that the government’s Prihatin programme enabled her to heave a sigh of relief that she was not only spared from losing her job but was also able to continue receiving an income.

“My company applied for the assistance so that all of us could continue receiving our monthly sustenance in spite of the MCO,” she said.

She said that there were nine workers working at the company and everyone was eligible for the assistance.

“We all received RM1,200 for the first three months from March to June, and then RM600 from July to September.

“We pray that the government will continue to give this aid and that more aid can be considered,” she added.