Man dies after falling from tree

KUCHING: A 46-year-old man died when he fell from a tree while collecting ‘jering’ seeds with his wife at Mile 31 Jalan Kuching – Serian around 10.30am yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, they were called in to assist the Serian police to secure the body for transportation to the Serian Hospital’s morgue.

The man was pronounced dead by a medical personnel at the scene believed to be from serious internal injuries.

According to sources, the man was collecting ‘jering’ seeds in the area when he was believed to have lost his footing and fell.

He left behind his wife and two children.