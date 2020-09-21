Many still flouting RMCO, nightclub activities top offences – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): Action was taken against 293 individuals yesterday for flouting Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) directives.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said of those, 269 individuals were compounded, while 24 others were remanded.

He said a total of 124 of them were detained for indulging in pub and nightclub activities, 85 more for not practising physical distancing while another 31 for not preparing entry registration tools.

“Also, 24 individuals were caught not wearing face masks, 10 for operating premises beyond operating hours, nine for being in the country illegally and six more for operating premises illegally.

“Two were detained for leaving home at the Enhanced Movement Control Order area without a valid reason while two more for failing to settle quarantine charges,” he said in a statement today.

On Ops Benteng, Ismail Sabri said 75 illegal migrants, five smugglers and two skippers were arrested yesterday, while four vehicles were seized.

Ismail Sabri said 91 roadblocks were mounted, adding that the government will take stern action on those trying to enter the country illegally.

Also, some 31,830 individuals have returned home from abroad since July 24, and they have been placed in 67 hotels and eight other premises, including public training institutes and private tertiary institutions.

Of those, 8,342 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine, while 71 are being treated in hospitals. To date, 23,417 individuals have been allowed home. – Bernama