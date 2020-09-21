Migration of loans to Stage 2, 3 could drive up provisions

KUCHING: Potential migration of loans to Stage 2 and Stage 3 classification in the banks’ loan books remains a risk going into 2021, analysts opine, as the loan moratorium comes to an end and more borrowers may come forth asking for further extension of the moratorium and ‘restructuring and rescheduling’ of their outstanding loans.

According to Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (Affin Hwang Capital), with the risk of weaker household incomes, a prolonged unemployment trend and deterioration of businesses’ debt-servicing capacity, banks may continue to face asset quality risks posed by vulnerable sectors such as oil and gas, real-estate and retail or tourism.

“In addition, Maybank and CIMB continue to face threats of more non-performing loans (NPLs) from Indonesia,” the research firm said.

Affin Hwang Capital also did not discount the risk of defaults driven by retail investors who were hit by margin-calls due to investments in glove stocks and small-cap counters.

“In our view, the banks’ balance sheets and liquidity positions will be subject to more stress in 2020-21E due to the moratorium period offered to borrowers as well as higher risk of defaults as economic circumstances remain uncertain.

“Nonetheless, we take comfort in the strong capitalisation levels (CET1 ratio at 14.4 per cent and Total Capital Ratio at 18.1 per cent as at end-July 2020) while the capital buffer (in excess of regulatory requirement) of RM245 billion as at end-February 2020, remains fairly robust.”

Meanwhile, Affin Hwang Capital believed that demand and supply-chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic may have a long-lasting impact on vulnerable sectors such as tourism, oil and gas, logistics, retail and commercial property sectors.

At this juncture, though the domestic gross impaired loan ratio has shown some improvement from 1.59 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20) to 1.46 per cent in 2Q20, and likewise for most banks’ gross impaired loan (GIL) ratios (at group level) as well, the research firm opined it should not be taken for granted that there will be no further deterioration in asset quality.

“Relaxation granted by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) for loans that come under ‘restructuring and rescheduling’ (R&R), will not be subject to the staging process, that is, will not be classified under ‘impaired status’.

“Hence, in the event the borrower showed signs of significant increase in credit risks thereafter (that is, in arrears for more than 90 days), the account will be classified as non-performing in the banks’ books at a later date.”