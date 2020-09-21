Musa ultimate puppet master – DAP

KOTA KINABALU: As Sabah election campaign enters into mid-term, Sabah Democratic Action Party (DAP) Socialist Youth Putatan chief, Kaven Lee, questioned whether Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin or Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor is contesting for Sabah chief minister.

In a statement yesterday, he said only PN and BN flags were flown together with Muhyiddin’s portraits everywhere the premier was leading the campaign.

“Yet PN-prefer CM candidate Hajiji’s portraits are never seen anywhere. Vanished on the sky. This is another proof that PN/BN in fragile.

“Notably, only Muhyiddin and PN information chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali support the naming of Hajiji as next CM. Such suggestion was not welcomed by BN chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and BN Sabah liaison chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

“In contrast, Zahid insisted only BN assemblyperson can determine the CM candidate while Bung chooses to remain silence,” he said.

No matter the CM candidate is from PN or BN, the ultimate puppet master is Tan Sri Musa Aman, according to Lee.

“Despite not nominated for contest, yet Musa is fiercely joining the campaign trail. Media reported he appeared first time in Beaufort with Muhyiddin. Two days later, he appeared in Kiulu, Tuaran to help PN candidate.

“Even Bung is appealing for Musa to help Umno, particularly in Libaran where Musa’s homebase is.”

As such, Lee opined an active Musa proved the state election is still the battle between Sabahans and Musa.

“Previously, Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal claimed Musa is investing on all parties such as Bersatu, Umno and PCS.

“It convinced us to believe Musa is behind the scene to split the votes,” he said.

However, he said Shafie had become the only CM candidate named by Warisan Plus and spurring the nation building of Sabah in term of interreligious harmony, multistream schools, place of worship allocation and downstream industry development.

“Hence, all should concentrate their vote on Warisan Plus. Sabah needs a stronger mandate to prevent PN, BN and other parties to be frog and destabilise Sabah. Roket Bersama, Undi Warisan!”